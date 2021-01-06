Edinburgh police officer accused of molesting family member

An Edinburgh police officer is under arrest, accused of molesting a 12-year-old family member.

33-year-old Officer Michael D. Nunez is facing two felony charges of child molesting and was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that started in late December.

According to reports from police, the victim’s mother contacted another Edinburgh officer about the allegations. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department was brought in to investigate and after interviewing the victim and collecting evidence, paperwork on the charges were submitted to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office on Dec. 30th.

Nunez refused to talk to investigators over the phone and he was located at about 3 a.m. in the morning on Dec. 30th at River and Triangle Roads in his vehicle, while working a side security job but dressed in his Edinburgh uniform. Based on his actions and conversation with officers, he was taken to a nearby hospital for detention. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday and immediately arrested.

Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva said a special prosecutor will not be sought in the case, as neither he nor any of his attorneys personally know Nunez, or have any connection to him, the Edinburgh Police Department or the town of Edinburgh. He also said this case does not deal with any allegations of criminal conduct against Nunez committed in his official capacity as an Edinburgh Police Officer.