Edinburgh police find drugs, gun during traffic stop

A traffic violation led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges over the weekend.

Edinburgh police reported on Saturday that they stopped a vehicle and with assistance of a Johnson County police dog, they found 208 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun inside.

31-year-old Corey Spears was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine and for possession of a handgun without a license by a convicted felon.

Photo courtesy of Edinburgh Police Department.