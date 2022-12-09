Edinburgh police dog to be outfitted with new vest

The Edinburgh Police Department’s police dog Kira will get a bulletproof and stab protecting vest. And the vest will honor former Bartholomew County police dog Diesel.

Diesel died after getting hit by a vehicle on Interstate 65 while chasing a fleeing suspect just over two years ago. Kira’s vest will be embroidered with the phrase “In memory of K9 Diesel, Bartholomew County, IN, EOW 11-14-2020.”

The vest is thanks to a donation from the not-for-profit Vested Interest in K9s group from Massachusetts. The organization was founded in 2009 and provides the vests to dogs working in police and other agencies. Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,800 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The custom-fitted armor weighs about 5 pounds and is valued at between $1700 and $2300 dollars. The agency accepts donation and $960 will sponsor one vest.

You can get more information at www.vik9s.org