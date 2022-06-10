Edinburgh plans 200th Birthday Bash today, Saturday

The town of Edinburgh will be hosting its 200th birthday celebration today and Saturday with events on Keeley Street at School Hill.

The first town in Johnson County will have music, magic, lumberjacks, food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, pony rides and a petting zoo among other activities, from 11 a.m. in the morning to 10 p.m. at night both days.

There will be a bicentennial proclamation at 2 p.m. Saturday featuring speakers including Congressman Greg Pence, Sheriff Duane Burgess, Commissioner Brian Baird, Colonel Michael Grundman and Town Manager Dan Cartwright.

Tethered hot air balloon rides will be starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening at School Hill. Tickets for the rides are $10 for adults and a dollar for children.

Saturday night’s headliner will be Rusty Bladen at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

You can get more information on the town’s web page here.