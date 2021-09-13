Edinburgh man dead after Saturday I-65 crash

An Edinburgh man is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash on Interstate 65.

65-year-old Richard Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 1:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon about a mile and a half north of the Columbus exit, according to Bartholomew County deputies.

According to police reports, reckless driving is believed to have been a factor in the crash based on witness reports of the victim’s driving behavior.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bartholomew County deputies were assisted at the scene by Columbus Regional Hospital medics, Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Department, Columbus police and Indiana State Police.