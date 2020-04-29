Edinburgh mall among Simon reopening plans

The Edinburgh outlet mall is part of a plan announced by Simon Properties yesterday to reopen 10 malls across the state, and 39 others across the country.

Indiana’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on Friday. But Gov. Eric Holcomb is not yet saying if he will expand it or if the malls will be allowed to reopen. The governor addressed the issue at yesterday’s COVID-19 press briefing.

Our news-gathering partners at TTWN Inc. are reporting that the malls in Indiana that will open include Indiana Premium Outlets in Edinburgh, Castleton Square, Circle Centre Mall, College Mall, Fashion Mall at Keystone, Greenwood Park Mall, Hamilton Town Center, Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, Tippecanoe Mall, and the University Park Mall.