Edinburgh joins with Safe Haven Alliance to help unwanted babies

Edinburgh is partnering with the National Safe Haven Alliance to make it safer and easier for someone to deliver an unwanted infant to authorities with no questions asked.

Police Chief Doyne Little says the town, the police department and the fire department are providing safe locations where emergency workers can take custody of the child, get the infant checked out and delivered to the custody of the Department of Child Services to find a safe, permanent home.

The Indiana Safe Haven Law enables someone to give up an unwanted infant anonymously without fear of arrest or prosecution. As long as there are no signs of intentional abuse on the baby, no information is required of the person leaving the baby. However, any knowledge of the date of birth, race, parental medical history, child’s health or anything that would be useful to the child’s caregiver would be greatly appreciated.

The town is prepared to accept an infant at the Edinburgh Police Department on Main Street or Fire Station 1 on Walnut Street.