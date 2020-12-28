Edinburgh Family Escapes House Fire

An Edinburgh family escaped a tragic house fire on Christmas Day. The Edinburgh Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire just after 3 p.m. on Friday.

While en route, crews were notified that there might be a child inside the home but that turned out not to be true. Firefighters initiated a primary search and gave an all-clear as that nobody was in the house.

Emergency crews knocked down the blaze which was located mainly in a back bedroom area. However, there was smoke damage throughout the home.

No injuries were reported.

The Edinburgh Police Department, which also responded to the fire, said the family lost a lot in the blaze and local residents are trying to put together some way of helping them. Contact the Fire Department if you would like to donate clothing or other items to the victims.