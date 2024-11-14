Economists see strong fundamentals in 2025 economic forecast

Economists with IU and IU Columbus say that the economy’s financials look strong heading into 2025, but geopolitical uncertainty still remains in the forecast.

The panel of experts spoke yesterday at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Economic Outlook Luncheon.

Dr. Phil Powell, executive director of the Indiana Business Research Center at the Kelley School of Business, gave the overview of Indiana’s statewide outlook, saying that Indiana seemed well positioned going forward, but dangers still loom. Feeding into the threat of inflation is the possibility of trade tariffs and increased labor costs, he said.

In response to an audience question, Powell talked about the inflationary pressure the country faces

Powell said that both presidential candidates had policies that would have proven inflationary.

He said that Indiana, with its strong manufacturing base, should see the benefit of rolling back of recent globalization trends under the incoming Trump administration.