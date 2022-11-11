Economic experts to hold business outlook panel Monday

The Indiana University Division of Business at IUPUC is hosting its annual Indiana Business Outlook Panel Monday morning at The Commons.

For 50 years, experts from the Indiana Business Research Center, a part of the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, compile, analyze, and interpret international, U.S., Indiana, and local economic data and prepare predictions for the coming year.

This years event will feature: US & International Outlook from Jennifer Lynn Rice, with the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University; a financial markets Outlook with – Ryan Brewer, with IUPUC; a state of Indiana Outlook – by Phil Powell, Academic Director of the Indiana Business Research Center and a local outlook by Jason Hester, President of the Greater Columbus (Indiana) Economic Development Corporation.

The event is sponsored by Centra Credit Union and co-hosted by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, the IU Division of Business, the Kelley School of Business, and the Indiana Business Research Center.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with check-in and lunch, followed by the speakers at 12:00 p.m.

Tickets are $30. you can find a link for more information or to buy a ticket at iupuc.edu/events/business-outlook-panel.