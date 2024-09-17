Economic development group to host annual update

A group dedicated to growing the Columbus area economy and encouraging business development will be holding its annual meeting next week.

The Greater Columbus Economic Development Corporation will be holding the meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 25th at The Commons. The featured speaker will be Dr. Jim Bullard, inaugural Dean of the Mitch Daniels, Jr., School of Business at Purdue University. Bullard was the longest-serving Federal Reserve Bank president while at the St. Louis Fed. His talk will be a fireside chat format about the state of the economy.

There will also be presentations on the local economy by Jason Hester, president of the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corporation and by Tom Dowd, chairman of the corporation’s board.

The event will be from 11 to 1 at The Commons.

Ticket sales for the event have ended. you can get more information at columbusin.org