Eastern Bartholomew issues boil-water advisory

Some customers of Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. will be under a boil-water advisory until Thursday afternoon, after water main repairs in their area.

The utility says that water was turned off due to a leak in the main for customers in the area of County Roads East 110S and 120S, and the Beach Acres Mobile Home Park. After the water is restored, a boil water advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

You should boil any water for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it for cooking.

If you have any questions you can call Eastern Bartholomew Water at 812-526-9777.