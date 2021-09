Eastern Bartholomew Water Company has issued a boil water advisory for some of its customers due to water main maintenance.

The affected area include County Road 500E at State Road 46 to County Road 300S and 600E, along with County Road 200S to Burnsville.

Those customers should boil their water for five minutes before using it for drinking or food preparation. The boil advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.