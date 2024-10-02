Eastern Bartholomew issues boil water advisory

Eastern Bartholomew Water Corporation has issued a boil water advisory for some of its customers after a water main break Tuesday morning.

According to the water company, the affected customers are East Lake Site Drive, East Park Site Drive, East County Road 500 North, North 1000E, and North 1050E.

The boil water advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.