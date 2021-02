Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. has issued a boil water advisory for its customers in the area of Grammar, Burnsville and Elizabethtown. That is off of State Road 7, east of U.S. 31.

You are asked to bring your water to a rolling boil for at least 3 minutes before consuming it or using it for cooking.

The boil water advisory is in effect until noon Monday. For more information, you can call 812-526-9777.