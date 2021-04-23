Eastern Bartholomew customers under boil water advisory

Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. has issued a boil water advisory for customers in the Northgate addition, Bol-Mar, the north-bound Interstate 65 rest area and West Gate Addition that is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to the water utility, the advisory follows a water line repair.

You should boil any water for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it for cooking.

For more information, you can call 812-526-9777.