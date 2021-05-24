East special ed teacher chosen for annual Folger award

Columbus East High School special education teacher Peggy Myers has been chosen for this year’s Edna V. Folger Outstanding Teacher Award.

Sponsored by SIHO, the Community Education Coalition, and the IUPUC Center for Teaching and Learning, the annual award is designed to raise awareness about the influence educators have on their students, as well as to recognize the image of educators as important community role models. It includes a stipend and a personal award from the Center for Teaching and Learning.

According to organizers, Myers is a committed advocate for her students, ensuring they have every learning and life opportunity possible. They said she designs individual plans for each of her students to help them reach their learning goals and fullest potential. And, along with the help of her staff, she patiently teaches social and job skills along the way.

She is active with the ARC of Bartholomew County and has served as president, vice-president, and secretary.

Myers was honored during a special presentation at Columbus East last week and will be recognized during the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting held this fall.