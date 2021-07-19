East Fork White River remains high in Seymour

Many rivers and streams in our area remain under flood warnings from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

The agency says that includes East Fork White River at Columbus and Seymour, Flat Rock River and Driftwood River. While most of the rivers have crested, some will have flooding until mid-week.

According to the river gauges, East Fork White River at Columbus has dropped back below the flood stage as of this morning. East Fork White River at Seymour is still in the moderate flood stage at about two tenths of a foot above the 17 foot moderate flood level. It is on its way down and should drop back into minor flooding this evening and leave the minor flood stage by Wednesday afternoon.

You can see many local river levels here.