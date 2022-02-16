East Columbus rental home destroyed in fire

website maker A rental home in the East Columbus neighborhood was a total loss after a fire this morning.

According to reports from the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to the fire in the 200 block of North Ross Street at about 9:11 a.m. this morning after neighbors had noticed the blaze and called 9-1-1. Firefighters found the front of the single-story home showing heavy flames.

Firefighters attacked the outside flames before moving inside, where they had to remove ceilings and drywall to extinguish flames that had spread into the structure. A neighboring home suffered from heat damage, melting some of the vinyl siding, but the damage was confined to the exterior.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, however while firefighters were on scene a resident returned and then suffered an unspecified medical emergency. Paramedics took the tenant to Columbus Regional Hospital to be evaluated.

The home is a total loss and damages to the home and contents are estimated at $60,000.

Photos courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.