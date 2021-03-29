Local News Top Story 

Earth Day events being planned in Bartholomew County

admin

Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District is planning Earth Day events on Saturday, April 24th at the Columbus/Bartholomew County Recycling Center on Mapleton Street. Activities will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bartholomew County residents can dispose of, free of charge, up to two refrigerant-containing appliances, two gas grill propane tanks, and four personal vehicle tires, without rims. No household hazardous waste will be accepted during the event.

Document shredding will be available from 9 to 1 provided by Toyota Material Handling. The company is also providing free river birch seedlings to everyone attending the event.

Bartholomew County residents can also get one pick-up sized scoop of mulch or compost loaded for free from 8 to noon. You can also register to win a rain barrel kit.

You can get more information on the event and other Earth Day activities on the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District Facebook page @BartholomewCoSWMD.