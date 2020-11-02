Early voting wraps up; Polls open 6 to 6 on Tuesday

The time for early voting is over, and all that’s left is the Election Day in-person turnout on Tuesday.

Record-setting early voting wrapped up at noon today. Polling locations across the state are going to be open from 6 to 6 Tuesday as voters across Indiana makes choices in races ranging from president and governor, down to local school boards.

In Bartholomew County, voters will have several choices to make include three at-large seats on the County Council. Incumbent Republicans Bill Lentz, Matt Miller, and Evelyn Pence are running against Democrats Tiffany Bosley, Olisa Humes and Claudette Schroer.

There are also three contested school board races on the ballot with a three-way race for District 3, with incumbent James Persinger facing challengers Todd Grimes and Mike Jamerson. In District 5, incumbent Pat Bryant is running against challenger Jennifer Corsi, and in District 7, Lacretia Ulrey is running against Nicole Wheeldon. Incumbent Jeff Caldwell is not seeking re-election to that seat.

In statehouse races, Republican Rep. Ryan Lauer is being challenged by Democrat Dale Nowlin for District 57 covering most of Columbus and Bartholomew County. Republican Rep. Jim Lucas is facing independent Katrina “Kat” Hardwick and Democrat Jeffery Prewitt for District 69 which includes very southern Bartholomew County as well as parts of Jackson, Jennings and Jefferson counties.

Republican State Sen. Eric Koch is facing Columbus Democrat Cindie Wirth for the District 44 seat which includes western Bartholomew County. Republican State Rep. Sean Eberhart is running unopposed for his seat, which includes northeastern Bartholomew County.

In Hope, Democratic Town Council member Nellie Meek is running her first re-election campaign against Republican challenger John Walstead.

Several Bartholomew County races are going uncontested this election, including two seats on the County Commissioners, which will still be held by Republicans Larry Kleinhenz and Tony London. Former Columbus Police Chief Jon Rohde is running unopposed for Judge of Bartholomew Superior Court and Clayton Nolting will win re-election as County Coroner with no opponent.

On Tuesday, voting will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at one of 12 vote centers around Bartholomew County. Those will be located at: