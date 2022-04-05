Early voting underway today for upcoming primary elections

Early voting starts today for the May 3rd primary election. In Bartholomew County, while there will be a few contested races on the Republican ticket, many local officials are facing no opposition.

Republican candidates without opponents in the primary or so far in the general election include County Commissioner Carl Lienhoop, Circuit Court Judge Kelly Benjamin, County Treasurer Barb Hackman, County Recorder Tami Hines and Chris Lane, who is running for sheriff.

The primary election is May 3rd. Early voting begins today at NexusPark, the former Fair Oaks Mall. That will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays until May 2nd. Nexus Park will also host weekend voting hours on Saturdays April 23rd and April 30th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Bartholomew County Governmental Office Building on Third Street will also offer early voting on April 23 and April 30th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.