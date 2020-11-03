Updated: Early voting totals show leads for Bartholomew County Republicans

Updated 7:40 p.m.

With about a third of the Election Day votes added to early vote totals, Bartholomew County Republicans are leading in all the contested races across the county.

Incumbent Republican State Rep. Ryan Lauer is leading his Democratic opponent Dale Nowlin 57 to 43 percent in the race for District 59. State Rep. Jim Lucas, also a Republican, is leading with 69 percent of the vote over Democrat Jefferey Prewitt with 25 percent, and independent Katrina “Kat” Hardwick with just under 7 percent.

In the Bartholomew County Council at-large races, all three Republican incumbents are leading the Democratic challengers. Bill Lentz is the top vote getter with 22 percent, followed by Evelyn Pence with just over 20 percent and Matt Miller with 20 percent of the vote. Democrats Tiffany Bosley, Claudette Schroer and Olisa Humes each have about 13 percent of the vote.

In the Bartholomew Consolidated School Board races, Todd Grimes has a wide lead in early voting with 58 percent of the vote, compared to 26 percent for Mike Jamerson and just under 16 percent for incumbent James Persinger.

Incumbent Pat Bryant is leading in the District 5 race over Jennifer Corsi, 53 to 47 percent. And Nicole Wheeldon is leading the District 7 race over Lacretia Ulery with 63 to 37 percent.

In early vote totals in Hope, incumbent Democrat Town Councilwoman Nellie Meek is behind Republican challenger John Walstad 58-42 percent.