Early voting hours continue ahead of Tuesday primary

There is still time to vote early before Tuesday’s primary election. In Bartholomew County early voting continues today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NexusPark, in the former JC Penney’s store in the Fair Oaks Mall Buildings.

On Saturday, early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at NexusPark and at the Governmental Office Building on Second Street. Early voting wraps up on Monday from 8 a.m. to noon at NexusPark.

Vote centers will be open in Bartholomew County from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. You can vote at any of the 13 voting sites around the county in Tuesday’s primary.

Local voters will be choosing candidates for everything from members of Congress down to town council members and state delegates.