Early voting expands to Saturday hours this week

Early voting for the November election will expand to Saturday hours starting this week.

In Bartholomew County you can vote early at Donner Center, off of 22nd Street weekdays from 8 to 5 on Mondays through Fridays. The county will add Saturday voting on October 26th and November 2nd, available at both Donner Center and the Bartholomew County Governmental Office Building on Third Street from 8 to 3 on those Saturdays.

In Jennings County, you can vote early at the election office in the Jennings County Courthouse from 8 to 4 Monday through Saturday. In Jackson County, early voting is available at the Jackson County Courthouse in Brownstown, at the Jackson County Learning Center on Dupont Drive in Seymour and the Jackson County Public Library on Second Street.

Early voting wraps up by noon on Monday, Nov. 4th with Election Day on Nov. 5th. In Bartholomew County you will be able to vote at any of 14 vote centers throughout the county from 6 to 6.

If you have any questions, you can call the Bartholomew County voter registration office at 812-379-1604.