Early voting continues at Nexus Park this week

Election Day is a week away, and early voting continues in Bartholomew County.

In Bartholomew County, early voting is going on at Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall. You can vote there through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are signs up and greeters to direct you to the location inside the mall’s former Petals and Vines store.

Saturday voting continues this weekend, from 8 to 3 either at the former mall or at the governmental office building on Third Street.

Early voting ends at noon on Monday. Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8th.