Early morning traffic stop turns to drug arrest

An early morning traffic stop by Bartholomew County deputies turned into an arrest on drug charges for an Edinburgh man.

The deputy stopped the vehicle at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Interstate 65 about four miles south of the Edinburgh exit. While talking with the driver, 41-year-old Joshua C. Fuller, the deputy allegedly smelled marijuana inside the vehicle. A search revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia according to police reports.

Fuller was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail where jail staff allegedly found he was carrying more drug paraphernalia and drug paraphernalia was discovered in the back of the patrol car where Fuller had been sitting. He is facing preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia as well as trafficking with an inmate in a controlled substance.