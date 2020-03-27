Early morning incident leads to battery arrest

A Columbus woman is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a home and battering the resident.

Columbus police say the incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. this morning, when 27-year-old Katrina M. Wade allegedly broke into a home through its garage on Cottage Avenue. She is accused of then punching the homeowner in the face.

Police found Wade in the home and she refused to cooperate with officers. After a short struggle she was taken into custody on preliminary charges including residential entry, battery resulting in bodily injury, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.