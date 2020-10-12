Early morning fire leaves two homeless on Sycamore Street

Columbus firefighters say a fire early Friday morning left two people homeless.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street at about 6:35 Friday morning and found flames shooting from the rear of the home. The residents had already escaped as had two of their cats, but two cats were still inside the burning home.

Firefighters first knocked down the flames outside the home, then made their way inside searching for pockets of hidden fire, attacking hot spots and searching for the missing cats. They were able to rescue both of the pets and reunite them with the residents of the rental home.

Firefighters say that while the fire started at the rear of the home, they are still investigating the cause of the fire. Damages are estimated at $10 thousand dollars to the structure and its contents. No one was injured in the fire.

The Salvation Army is providing emergency shelter for the residents.