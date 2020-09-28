Early in-person voting set to begin next week

In person early voting will start in just over a week for the November election.

Bartholomew County Clerk Jay Phelps explains that the deadline to register to vote is coming up on Monday, Oct. 5th and the county’s single early voting location will open on Tuesday Oct. 6th.

Unlike previous years, with multiple early voting locations, voters will only be able to cast ballots at Fair Oaks Mall in the former Carson’s store.

Phelps said that early voting will be going on at the mall Mondays through Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Saturday voting on Oct. 24th and Oct. 31st also from 8 to 5. In person early voting will wrap up at noon on Nov. 2nd.

Phelps said that poll workers will be sanitizing the machines, as well as other common surfaces such as the digital poll books and tables between each use and all workers will be masked.

Neither the courthouse, nor Donner Center, will be used for early voting this cycle.

Election Day is Nov. 3rd and on that day there will be 12 vote centers around Bartholomew County, where you can cast your ballot.