Eagle Scout project to benefit Utopia wildlife shelter

A supply drive for Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators will be held this weekend at Fairlawn Presbyterian Church.

The drive-in event will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and organizers hope to gather paper towels, canned cat or dog food, laundry detergent and dishwashing detergent for the shelter. The Hope-area not-for-profit facility provides care, rehabilitation and if possible release of injured native Indiana reptiles, mammals and birds.

The supply drive is an Eagle Scout project of Neil Smith.

For more information on Utopia you can go to their Facebook page or call 812-546-6318.

Photo: Groundhog Day 2021 at Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators. Photo courtesy of Susan Thayer Fye