Dump truck driver dies in rural Decatur County crash

The driver of a dump truck died in a rollover crash on a rural Decatur County road Wednesday.

Indiana State Police are reporting that 69-year-old Gregory S. King of Greensburg was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 850E by the Decatur County Coroner’s office.

According to the state police investigation, King was driving northbound, just south of County Road 400N at about 6:30 Wednesday evening, when his vehicle ran off the edge of the road for unknown reasons. It returned to the roadway and then rolled over and caught fire. King sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team reconstructed the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.