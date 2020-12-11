Duke offering assistance with winter heating bills

Duke Energy is reporting that customers in need can receive up to $300 towards their winter heating bill this season. Duke says it has more than $460,000 dedicated to struggling Indiana customers who can’t pay their electric bills this winter.

To determine eligibility and to distribute the assistance funds, Duke works with the Indiana Community Action Agency Network and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authoritys Energy Assistance Program. The Bartholomew, Jackson, Shelby and Johnson counties agency to approach for help is Human Services Inc. Brown County residents will work through the South Central Community Action Program and Jennings County residents apply through Valley Court Apartments.

Duke Energy’s Indiana President Stan Pinegar says that the winter bills are arriving on top of families already struggling from the pandemic. The company has dedicated more than $600 thousand dollars so far this year to relief. The funds come from corporate contributions and customer donations.

You can find more information here.