Duke Energy warns of scammers trying new tactics

Duke Energy is warning of a surge in fraud attempts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says a common phone scam has the scammers impersonate utility company staff and threatening to disconnect your service unless you make some sort of immediate payment. Many scammers try to get you to purchase prepaid debit cards or gift cards, and experts warn that those are never going to be requested by a legitimate company.

Disconnections have been suspended during the pandemic, leading to scammers trying new tricks like promising to mail you a refund check if you confirm your personal data. Many of these are done through robo-calls and they spoof the Caller ID, making it appear to be a legitimate call from the utility.

Duke Energy warns that scammers use a variety of methods to reach their would-be victims, including by phone, email or even in person. If someone claiming to represent Duke Energy approaches your door requesting personal or private information, you should ask for identification.

If you have any concerns about someone claiming to be with Duke Energy you can contact the company’s customer care centerfor verification.