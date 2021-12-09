Duke Energy offers winter energy-saving tips

Duke Energy is offering tips on how you can save money on your winter heating bills.

According to the power company, you can reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting when you are home. When you leave your home, you should bump the thermostat down a degree or two.

Duke also suggests changing the air filters on your furnace regularly. The company said that is one of the easiest things a customer can do to support heating efficiency. A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy.

On sunny winter days, you can leave drapes and blinds open to allow the sun to warm the house. You should close them at night to help insulate your home.

For more Duke Energy winter heating cost-cutting suggestions, you can go here. ()