Duke Energy offers bill help for struggling families

Duke Energy has allotted $300,000 this winter to help Hoosier families struggling with their electric bills.

According to the power company, Duke’s Share the Light Fund offers assistance to Indiana customers facing financial hardship this winter season. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 account credit annually.

Over the last year, the program has supported more than 2,000 Indiana households.

Duke Energy works with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute funds to qualifying customers to pay energy bills, deposits and reconnection/connection charges. Eligibility is based on income, family size and the availability of resources.

To apply for assistance or for more information on your eligibility, you can contact the local community action organization. In Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Johnson and Shelby Counties that is Human Services, Inc., in Brown County it is South Central Community Action Program, and in Jennings County you can apply through Ohio Valley Opportunities in Madison.