Duke Energy making improvements in North Vernon

Duke Energy is working to improve its power grid in North Vernon.

The power company says it is making upgrades to power line circuits fed through its North Vernon West Substation, which serves more than 2,000 customers. Crews will install modernized equipment and automated technologies that can restore power or reroute power to other power lines to help mitigate outages.

Work on the project will begin this month and is expected to finish in September.

Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager Kylie Foster said this is part of a “strategy to help improve electric reliability and resiliency and strengthen the electric grid against severe weather and other impacts….”