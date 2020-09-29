Duke Energy grants Columbus $5k for riverfront lighting

Duke Energy is giving a $5,000 grant to the city of Columbus for lighting along the river as part of the downtown riverfront project.

The power company announced the grant to the Columbus Redevelopment Commission on Monday, saying that the lighting planned for under the Second and Third Street bridges and along the riverfront will meet environmental protection standards. Those standards match up with Indiana Department of Natural Resources guidelines to support wildlife in the area.

Chip Orben with the Duke Energy Foundation said that knowing the funds would go toward energy conservation efforts made the project appealing to the Foundation.

The downtown riverfront project is due to start next year and will take about 18 months to complete, according to city officials. You can get more information online at columbusriverfront.org.