Duke Energy Foundation provides local emergency grants

Duke Energy Foundation is announcing grants to assist local communities with needs for first responders.

The foundation awarded more than $175,000 to 47 emergency management agencies across Duke’s Indiana service area. The grants will go to fund programs such as search and rescue dogs, search and rescue programs for “at risk” individuals, tornado sirens, volunteer training as well as emergency preparedness and response programs.

Agencies were eligible for up to $10,000 in funding. Area awards included:

Bartholomew County is receiving $3,200 and Brown County $5,000. Decatur, Jackson and Jennings counties are each receiving $2,800. Johnson County has been awarded $6,341 and Shelby County $5,000.

The Duke Energy Foundation contributes more than $2 million in charitable gifts annually across Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars.