Local News Top Story 

Duke Energy fives more grants for conservation projects

admin

Duke Energy Foundation is announcing more grants in Bartholomew and surrounding counties through its “Powerful Communities” awards program.

The foundation will provide $5,000 to the Columbus Redevelopment Commission for the downtown riverfront project. The project will remove the low-head dam; ensure accessible pedestrian routes; provide safe and secure access to the river; and will be designed to reflect reasonable and responsible development of the riverfront.

Landmark Columbus Foundation will receive $3,500 for a project to create free public programs next year and to purchase and plant 1,300 plants in the community.

Decatur County Community Foundation will be receiving $25,000 to help a project to create a memorial walking trail. Funds will be used to purchase trees native to Indiana, as well as items for a weather and music station.