Duke Energy fives more grants for conservation projects

Duke Energy Foundation is announcing more grants in Bartholomew and surrounding counties through its “Powerful Communities” awards program.

The foundation will provide $5,000 to the Columbus Redevelopment Commission for the downtown riverfront project. The project will remove the low-head dam; ensure accessible pedestrian routes; provide safe and secure access to the river; and will be designed to reflect reasonable and responsible development of the riverfront.

Landmark Columbus Foundation will receive $3,500 for a project to create free public programs next year and to purchase and plant 1,300 plants in the community.

Decatur County Community Foundation will be receiving $25,000 to help a project to create a memorial walking trail. Funds will be used to purchase trees native to Indiana, as well as items for a weather and music station.