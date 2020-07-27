DUI traffic stop leads to arrest of second driver

Columbus police say that they were making one drunk driving arrest early Saturday morning, when another drunk driver nearly hit a patrol car.

The incident unfolded at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning when officers stopped a vehicle near Third and California streets. The driver, 27 year old Christian F. Wade of Edinburgh was slurring his speech and had glassy and bloodshot eyes. A portable breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of .204 percent.

But while police were working on that arrest, a pickup nearly struck one of the patrol vehicles.

That truck was being driven by 43-year-old James Wilkinson of Columbus and after stopping him, officers noticed a strong scent of alcohol on his breath. He refused a sobriety test and was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to have his blood drawn.

Both men are facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.