DSI merging with Kokomo-based Bona Vista agency

Columbus based Developmental Services Inc is merging with Bona Vista, from Kokomo, the agencies announced this week.

Together the two organizations will provide services and support to children and adults with disabilities in over 60 Indiana counties. Both agencies provide supported living, group homes, job placement, childrens services, and supported employment.

All clients and employees will be retained after the merger.

Officials with the agencies say that the merger is strategic and is not being driven by financial constraints.

Bona Vista began in Kokomo and Peru in 1958 and DSI began in 1975.

The merger should be finalized on July 1st.