Dryer fire damages east Columbus laundromat

Columbus firefighters say that clothes caught fire in a dryer at an east Columbus laundromat yesterday afternoon.

The fire at the Speedy Clean Laundromat on Gladstone Avenue was reported at about 2:51 Monday afternoon as a structure fire. Columbus police arrived on the scene and discovered the fire was within a dryer unit. They used a fire extinguisher to put it out and a bystander pulled the smoldering pile of clothes outside the store.

Firefighters arrived and used water to fully extinguish the burning clothes, as well as ventilation fans to remove smoke from the business. The damages to the building are estimated at $15 thousand dollars. No injuries were reported and firefighters say the cause of the fire was accidental.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.