Drunk driving suspect attempts to run from police

A suspected drunk driver, who already had one conviction on his record, decided to make a run from Bartholomew County deputies Sunday afternoon — twice.

The incident started at about 1:30 Sunday afternoon when deputies were called to a report of a possible drunk driver headed eastbound on State Street. Authorities caught up with the vehicle on State Road 46 near County Road 600E.

The driver stopped but then ran away. After being taken into custody shortly afterwards, the man, identified as 24-year old Andres Peterson-Ortize of Columbus, tried to run away again.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence with a prior conviction, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended.