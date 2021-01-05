Drunk-driving report leads to arrest of wanted man

Columbus police arrested a man wanted on five warrants in two states, after he was found driving while intoxicated on Interstate 65.

Police say a driver reported a vehicle driving erratically on the highway at about 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. Police found the vehicle near the Jackson County line and stopped the driver, 51-year-old Matthew A. Dishman of Indianapolis. Police say he was slurring his words and had difficulty maintaining his balance.

Dishman refused to take any field sobriety tests, or to submit to a blood draw at Columbus Regional Health. After carrying out a search warrant, police arrested Dishman on the five outstanding warrants from Ohio and Indiana as well as for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.