Drugs, stolen items recovered from Seymour storage units

Jackson County deputies arrested a Seymour man last week after an investigation uncovered drugs in storage units.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies executed a search warrant after a several weeks long investigation into stolen property and narcotics. Police dogs from the department and the Seymour police alerted to the smell of narcotics inside the units. The search revealed methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and prescription medications along with drug paraphernalia.

Authorities also found more than $30,000 in stolen tools and electronics including cordless tools, air compressors, generators, and welders. Deputies suspect the items were taken as payment for drugs.

Police say 37-year-old Bobby D. Sexton of Seymour had been seen in and at the storage units and his name was on the lease. He was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of stolen property and dealing in narcotics.

According to the sheriff’s department, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.