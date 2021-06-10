Drugs, guns found during Interstate 65 traffic stop

Three people were arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Bartholomew County found drugs and guns in their vehicle.

Indiana State Police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon near the Walesboro exit on the Interstate and all three people inside allegedly gave fake names to the trooper. But the trooper discovered that the driver was 21-year-old Alexus M. Dodson of Indianapolis who had a suspended driver’s license.

State police dog Jinx was brought to the scene and alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle. A search revealed about 65 grams of a controlled substance along with about 12 grams of cocaine, and two handguns.

The driver and passengers, 28-year-old Marquese T. Collins of Indianapolis and 20-year-old Callie J. Bivens of Marion, Kentucky were arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Dodson is also facing a charge of driving while suspended, while Dodson and Collins are facing charges of possession of handgun without a permit.