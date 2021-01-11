Drugs found during Columbus traffic stop

A Greenwood woman is facing drug charges after a minor traffic violation led Columbus police to discover methamphetamine and other drugs in the vehicle.

Police report that they pulled over the vehicle occupied by 36-year-old Amber L. Aguilar at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. That’s when the officer noticed the smell of marijuana inside the vehicle.

A Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department police dog was brought to the scene and police discovered three bags of meth in Aguilar’s purse. Police also discovered a syringe and drug paraphernalia where she was sitting in the vehicle. And they discovered that she had given a fake name and also had an outstanding Johnson County warrant.

She was arrested on preliminary charges for possessing methamphetamine, Fentanyl, a Syringe, marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as false informing.