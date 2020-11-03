Drug takeback, flu shots, COVID-19 tests offered Wednesday at community center

You will have a chance to get rid of unwanted medications, get tested for COVID-19 and get a free flu shot on Wednesday at the America and Robie Anderson Community Center on McClure Road in Columbus.

Health Communities, the Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana Attorney General’s office will be holding the drug-take back event from 11:30 to 2 Wednesday at the center.

The program is meant for medications in pill or patch forms that are expired, unused, and unwanted. They will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. Liquids and needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal.

According to the State Police, studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

You can also pick up a home drug disposal kit, provided by ASAP. These kits can be used to collect and neutralize liquid medications that cannot be taken at the center.

Free flu shots will be available at the center from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, and free COVID-19 tests are available from 1 to 3 p.m.