Drug takeback events set for Saturday

You can get rid of unwanted prescription medications at events across the area Saturday.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 20th nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back initiative. The goal is to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal.

Unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings counties are all part of the Versailles State Police district and that headquarters is at 902 S. Adams Street in Versailles.

North Vernon will be holding a take back event at the North Vernon Fire Department on Madison Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the DEA and state police, the take back program is for liquids and pills. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, WILL NOT be accepted for disposal.

This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.